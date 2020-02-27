|
Andrews Brenda Widow of Derek of
The Ridgeway, Coal Aston,
died peacefully at Callywhite Care Home on February 14th, 2020.
She was dearly loved by her family.
Mother of Karen, Grandmother of Emma and Amy and Great Grandma
of Seth, Erin and Austin.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday March 13th at 11.15am.
Please dress as you wish.
Donations welcome for Dementia UK
to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA.
May she rest in peace.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020