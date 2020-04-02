|
|
|
Mrs Brenda Bradley Chesterfield Mrs Brenda Bradley, beloved wife of the late Harold Bradley, has passed away at Brookholme Croft Nursing Home, aged 95 years .
Formerly of Barlborough, she was a resident of the local area all her life and worked as a clerk for the railways.
Brenda enjoyed cooking, watching and reading murder mysteries and thrillers, DIY, dancing, gardening, holidays and entertaining friends at home.
Brenda leaves family and friends and will be sorely missed by all.
The funeral will take place on Monday, April 6th, 3.50pm at Brimington Crematorium. Donations to RNLI ( Lifeboats).
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd., 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield. (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020