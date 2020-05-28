|
|
|
Mrs Brenda Daisy Elliott Staveley Mrs Brenda Daisy Elliott of Staveley passed away at Elm Lodge Nursing Home aged 89.
Born in Ecclesall, Sheffield, Brenda has been a local resident for 33 years. Brenda worked a s a cleaner for 20 years until her retirement. She had many interests including charity shops, attending Mallard Court and the local community centre.
Brenda was predeceased by her husband Jack, she is survived by her children Richard, Philip, Brenden and Scott, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday June 1st, 2020, 1.30pm at Brimington Crematorium.
The service will be web cast live, please telephone Scott on 07808 167397 for details or if you are wishing to attend.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, High Street, Bolsover.
01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020