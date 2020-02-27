|
|
|
Mrs Brenda Flanagan Newbold Lifelong Derbyshire resident
Mrs Brenda Flanagan of Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 89.
Brenda was born in Pilsley near Clay Cross. She worked at B.T.H Chesterfield and previously at Belper Mills and Robinsons, Chesterfield, She retired approximately 30 years ago.
Brenda was a keen ballroom dancer and loved dogs especially "Bambi" her Chihuahua who has survived her.
Brenda leaves her son Graham, daughter Lynn and her two sisters.
The funeral service is due to take place on Monday March 9, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020