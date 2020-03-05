|
Mrs Brenda Herring Staveley Mrs Brenda Herring, of Staveley, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 69.
Born at Staveley and a lifelong local resident, Brenda was retired.
Her interests included going to caravan at Skegness and she enjoyed going out on family day trips.
Brenda leaves her husband Phillip, sons John and James, daughter Sarah, son-in-law Lee, two granddaughters and four grandsons.
The funeral service takes place on March 11, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.50am.
No flowers please, donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020