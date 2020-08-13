|
|
|
Mrs Brenda Hill Chesterfield Mrs Brenda Hill, of Chesterfield, dearly beloved wife of the late Alan Hill has passed away at home, with her family on
6th August 2020.
Much loved and sadly missed mum, nan, mother-in-law,
sister-in-law and sister.
Brenda has been a lifelong local resident of Chesterfield, spending over 30 years in Poolsbrook with her husband Alan.
Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family, watching television, reading and jigsaws.
Invite only to the funeral due to current restrictions at Chesterfield Crematorium
Funeral Directors: Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, S42 7EU. 01246 566592.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020