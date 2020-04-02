|
Mrs Brenda Hodgkinson Holme Hall Life long Chesterfield resident, Mrs Brenda Hodgkinson, of Holme Hall, passed away at home, aged 85.
Brenda was a Further Education Teacher, she retired 15 years ago.
Her hobbies included sewing, walking, dancing, embroidery and doing jigsaw puzzles.
Brenda leaves her husband Terence Hodgkinson, children Teresa, Stephen, Christopher and Andrew, grandchildren Daniel and Anna.
Brenda's family will hold a memorial service later in the year, in the garden. Friends and family will be notified at a later date.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 2111041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020