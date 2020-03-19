|
|
|
Mrs Brenda Husband Chesterfield Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Brenda Joan Husband of Elm Lodge Care Home, formerly of New Whittington has passed away at home, aged 84.
Brenda worked as Nursing Assistant within NHS until retirement at age 65.
Brenda had hobbies including darts, dominoes, bingo and watching horse racing. She enjoyed holidays in Benidorm and day trips with family and friends.
Brenda was predeceased by her husband Geoffrey Husband and daughter Amanda. She is survived by daughters Susan, Julie and Karen, seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at St Bartholomews Church, Old Whittington at 1.00pm.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020