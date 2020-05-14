|
|
|
Mrs Brenda McDermott Hady Of Harvey Road, Hady Lane, Chesterfield passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 89 years. Brenda was born in Unstone and was a local of Hady for 65 years.
She was a retired housewife but loved her garden, reading and spending time with her family.
Brenda was predeceased by her husband Terrence McDermott and leaves behind her children Kathleen, Terry and Kevin,
3 grandsons Daniel, Matthew and Michael and 2 great grandsons.
Brenda's funeral will be held at Spital Cemetery on 18th May 2020 at 11.00am.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker and Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield, 01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020