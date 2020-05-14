Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda McDermott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda McDermott

Notice Condolences

Brenda McDermott Notice
Mrs Brenda McDermott Hady Of Harvey Road, Hady Lane, Chesterfield passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 89 years. Brenda was born in Unstone and was a local of Hady for 65 years.
She was a retired housewife but loved her garden, reading and spending time with her family.
Brenda was predeceased by her husband Terrence McDermott and leaves behind her children Kathleen, Terry and Kevin,
3 grandsons Daniel, Matthew and Michael and 2 great grandsons.
Brenda's funeral will be held at Spital Cemetery on 18th May 2020 at 11.00am.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker and Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield, 01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -