Mr Brian Cresswell (Guy) Eckington Mr Brian Cresswell (Guy) of Eckington have passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 78 years.
Born in Eckington, Brian has been a lifelong local resident.
Brian worked as a Miner at Renishaw Park Colliery most of his life.
He was a keen fisherman and gardener on his allotment.
Brian leaves behind his wife Barbara, sons Gary and Kevin, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 15th October 2020 at 12pm at Eckington Parish Church, then onto Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.10pm.
Donations to Cancer Research UK.
Funeral Directors: W.N. Allcock Funeral Service, 7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield, S21 4FW, Tel. 01246 433328
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020