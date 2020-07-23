|
|
|
Mr Brian Edwards Ashgate Mr Brian Edwards of Ashgate, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 86.
Born in Edgware, London, Brian has been a local resident for 41 years.
Brian worked as a Sales Director for many years with "Dale Fluid Power" at Stoney Houghton until his retirement in 1990.
Brian was interested in classical music, woodwork, heritage steam trains and photography.
Brian leaves behind his wife Margaret, two daughters Claire and Nicola and step-son Stephen and four grandchildren Laura, Elise, Emily and Gareth.
Funeral to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday 30th July 2020 at 11.30am.
Donations in Brian's memory to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020