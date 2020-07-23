Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
11:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Edwards

Notice Condolences

Brian Edwards Notice
Mr Brian Edwards Ashgate Mr Brian Edwards of Ashgate, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 86.
Born in Edgware, London, Brian has been a local resident for 41 years.
Brian worked as a Sales Director for many years with "Dale Fluid Power" at Stoney Houghton until his retirement in 1990.
Brian was interested in classical music, woodwork, heritage steam trains and photography.
Brian leaves behind his wife Margaret, two daughters Claire and Nicola and step-son Stephen and four grandchildren Laura, Elise, Emily and Gareth.
Funeral to be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday 30th July 2020 at 11.30am.
Donations in Brian's memory to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -