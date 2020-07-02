|
|
|
Mr Brian Fidler Walton Mr Brian Fidler of Walton has passed away peacefully at Derby Royal Hospital just 5 months after his beloved wife Sheelah.
Born in Sheffield he grew up on the family farm in Ridgeway.
On leaving school at 14 he worked as an apprentice joiner and undertaker in Eckington.
He joined Derbyshire Constabulary in 1958 and served 25 years in Chesterfield, traffic and Dronfield. On retirement he worked with young people as a joiner.
He was a member of Boythorpe and Chesterfield Miner's Welfare bowling clubs.
He travelled the world watching cricket in many of the places, and he also enjoyed walking and cycling.
Brian leaves sons John and Tony and grandchildren David, Alice, Jonathon, Freya and Benjamin.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday 9th July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimers Society.
We regret to say that in these current times mourners are limited to 24 and therefore will only be immediate family.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 2, 2020