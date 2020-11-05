|
Mr Brian Gill Chesterfield Mr Brian Ernest Gill, of Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 76.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, Brian was a colliery overman at Markham Colliery for many years, before becoming a taxi driver.
He enjoyed playing darts, dominoes, snooker and a game of golf. He also loved spending time at his caravan.
Brian leaves his wife Lesley, daughter Julie, son-in-law Mark, son Paul, grandchildren Richard, Toni, Jordan and Ethan, great-grandson Austin, sisters and brother Wendy, Betty, Sheila, Rita and Kenneth, Christine, Andrea, Stewart, Paddy.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday November 5, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.10pm.
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowson, 33 Hazelhurst Lane, Stonegravels, Chesterfield (01246 273935).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020