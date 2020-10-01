|
Mr Brian James Goodwin Walton Mr Brian James Goodwin (Known as Brian Goodwin) of Walton has passed away at his home, aged 87 years.
Born in Grassmoor, Chesterfield, Brian has been a lifelong local resident.
Brian worked as a Electrical Instructor for the Coal Board (last 10 years before retirement).
Brian loved cycling around Derbyshire and painting water colours.
Brian leaves behind his wife Diana Goodwin, children Paul and Suzanne and two grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday 6th October at 11-30.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons, Hasland, Tel. 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020