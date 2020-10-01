Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Goodwin

Notice Condolences

Brian Goodwin Notice
Mr Brian James Goodwin Walton Mr Brian James Goodwin (Known as Brian Goodwin) of Walton has passed away at his home, aged 87 years.
Born in Grassmoor, Chesterfield, Brian has been a lifelong local resident.
Brian worked as a Electrical Instructor for the Coal Board (last 10 years before retirement).
Brian loved cycling around Derbyshire and painting water colours.
Brian leaves behind his wife Diana Goodwin, children Paul and Suzanne and two grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday 6th October at 11-30.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons, Hasland, Tel. 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -