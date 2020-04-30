|
Mr Brian Greenfield Danesmoor Mr Brian Greenfield of Danesmoor has passed away at home, aged 61.
Brian was a lifelong Chesterfield resident. he started work as a miner, then went onto work at Biwaters
He liked caring for animals, birds, dogs, especially his dog Teapot. he enjoyed a game of darts his darts name was Dabba The Shark, also enjoyed a pint with his friends and family.
Brian was predeceased by his son Darren. He leaves his son Lee, daughter Kelly, grandchildren Beth, Brandon, Courtney, Arron, Megan, Lauren, Mia, Sophie and great-granddaughter Lydia Mae, brothers John and David, sisters-in-law Jackie and Janet.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.00pm.
Funeral Directors: J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. (01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020