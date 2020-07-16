|
|
|
Brian Hutchinson Walton Brian Hutchinson of Walton, Chesterfield, has passed away peacefully at home, aged 89 years.
Born in Leeds, Brian has been a local resident for 36 years.
Brian was the former Chairman of Holymoorside History Society.
Brian enjoyed socialising, walking, cricket and whisky.
He was predeceased by his wife Maureen and leaves behind his children Susan, Stephen and Julia, eight grandchildren and
three great-grandchildren.
Private funeral service to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on
Thursday July 23rd.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020