Brian Livesey Staveley Mr Brian Edmund Livesey passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80.
Born in Mosborough, he was a local resident of Chesterfield for 58 years (20 years in Skegness).
Brian worked in Motorway construction as a steel burner and later as an operator for Yorkshire Water until he retired in 1993.
Brian's interests included his family foremost as well as music, watching old films and (before health issues) gardening and socialising.
Brian is predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Ann Livesey and son Paul Andrew Livesey (1987).
He leaves behind son Mick Livesey and daughter Gail Boler, daughter in law Ann, son in law Ian, grandchildren Michael, Carl, Matthew, Natalie and Luke, and great grandchildren Jack, Luke, Ryley, Chloe, Oliver, Ellie and James.
The funeral will take place on Friday 15th May at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2pm and then onto Staveley Cemetery at 3pm.
Funeral Directors:
Co-op funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020