Mr Brian Marriott Lower Pilsey Lifelong local resident Mr Brian Michael Marriott, of Lower Pilsey, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 67.
He worked as chief engineer at Robinsons, Chesterfield, from leaving school.
He enjoyed fishing, shooting, music and DIY.
Brian leaves his wife Mrs Marion Marriott, daughters Samantha and Caroline, six grandchildren.
The Funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday February 10, 2020 at 11.30am. afterwards at The Three Horse Shoes, Clay Cross.
Funeral Directors: J.E.Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield. (01246 207037)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020