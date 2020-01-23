|
Mr Brian Mason Staveley Mr Reginald Brian Mason, known as Brian, of Hunstanton, has passed away at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, aged 82.
Born in Staveley, Chesterfield and a resident locally for 81 years, Brian was a retired labourer (packer) at Dema Glass, until 1987. He was previously a joiner with the council.
His interests included crown green bowling, marathon running, raising cash for local and national charities.
Brian was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Jane (nee Hancock) and leaves daughter Yvonne, son David Richard, grandchildren Leia Marie and Charlie.
The funeral service takes place on Monday January 27, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.50am.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020