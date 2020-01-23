Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Mason

Notice Condolences

Brian Mason Notice
Mr Brian Mason Staveley Mr Reginald Brian Mason, known as Brian, of Hunstanton, has passed away at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, aged 82.
Born in Staveley, Chesterfield and a resident locally for 81 years, Brian was a retired labourer (packer) at Dema Glass, until 1987. He was previously a joiner with the council.
His interests included crown green bowling, marathon running, raising cash for local and national charities.
Brian was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Jane (nee Hancock) and leaves daughter Yvonne, son David Richard, grandchildren Leia Marie and Charlie.
The funeral service takes place on Monday January 27, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.50am.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -