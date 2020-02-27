|
Mr Brian McCann Boythorpe Mr Brian McCann, of Boythorpe, Chesterfield, has passed away at Derby Royal Hospital, aged 82.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Brian was a retired miner.
When younger he was a keen footballer and darts player. Lately he liked holidays abroad, watching sports and spending time with his family.
Brian was predeceased by his wife June. He leaves sons and daughters Margaret, John, Janice and Peter, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday March 6, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.30pm.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020