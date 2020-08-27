|
Mosley Brian On 19th August 2020 peacefully
at home in Bury, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Mary and the
late Betty, loving dad of Martin, Sharon and Gaynor, father in law "pops", grandad, great grandad, brother
and good friend to many.
The service and committal will be
at Radcliffe Crematorium on
Thursday 3rd September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, cheques made payable to East Lancashire Hospice may be forwarded to
Silletts Funeral Service, Spring Lane, Radcliffe, M26 2TQ or online at www.sillettsfunerals.co.uk where you will find the family's memorial page. Enquiries tel 0161 723 2383.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020