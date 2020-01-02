|
|
|
Mr Brian Raynes Ashgate Mr Brian Frank Raynes of Ashgate, Chesterfield has passed away at Brookholme, Somersall, aged 90.
Brian was born in Brampton and was a lifelong Chesterfield resident.
He was an N.H.S employee, manager of clinics and health centres in North Derbyshire, retiring 32 years ago.
Brian was a keen motorist and jazz enthusiast. He enjoyed touring caravan holidays in Brittany, France.
Brian was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Raynes in 2006.
He is survived by his daughter Jane and his partner Sheila.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday January 9, 2020,
at Chesterfield Crematorium
at 3.10pm. Family flowers only, donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors : B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020