Brian Stanford

Brian Stanford Notice
Mr Brian Stanford Tibshelf Mr Brian Thomas Stanford of Tibshelf has passed away at home, aged 78.
Brian was a local resident until 1970, returning to Chesterfield in 1980.
He was an electrical engineer, retired 15 years ago.
He was interested in golf, football and cricket.
Brian leaves his sons Adam and Paul, four grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on May 7, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020
