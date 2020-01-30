Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Wharton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Wharton

Notice Condolences

Brian Wharton Notice
Mr Brian Wharton Loundsley Green Mr Brian John Wharton, of Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, has passed away at Staveley Centre, aged 79.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Brian enjoyed football, cricket, all sports, darts and snooker, meeting friends on Chesterfield Market and walking his dog Jack.
Brian leaves his sisters Ann and Jayne.
The funeral service takes place on February 4, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield, at 9.10am.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeral Services, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -