Mr Brian Wharton Loundsley Green Mr Brian John Wharton, of Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, has passed away at Staveley Centre, aged 79.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Brian enjoyed football, cricket, all sports, darts and snooker, meeting friends on Chesterfield Market and walking his dog Jack.
Brian leaves his sisters Ann and Jayne.
The funeral service takes place on February 4, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield, at 9.10am.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeral Services, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020