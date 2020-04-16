|
Mr Brian Wilson Loundley Green Mr Brian Wilson Of Loundley Green has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 77.
Born in Sale, Manchester, Brian was a Chesterfield resident for 75 years.
Over the years he has had various employments, for many years he worked as a Day Service Worker supporting adults with learning disabilities, he retired at the of age 72.
Brian liked all sports especially football, he was a Chesterfield FC season ticket holder and a big Manchester United supporter. He enjoyed a fulfilling social life with his family and friends.
Brian leaves his wife Maureen, daughters Cheryl Wilson, Michelle Atkinson and two grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on April 24, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 9.30am. Immediate family only to attend please.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020