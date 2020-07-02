Home

Crowder & Alderson Funeral Directors
Whitting Valley Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 9EY
01246 452344
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
11:30
Brimington Crematorium
Bryon Lindley Notice
Mr Bryon Lindley New Whittington Mr Bryon Lindley of New Whittington has passed away at Ashgate Hospice on Saturday 20th June, aged 77 years.
Bryon was born in Pontypool, South Wales in 1942 and then came to the Chesterfield area in 1946. He had lived in Clowne and Renishaw during his school days.
He met his devoted wife Jen in 1961 and they went on to marry in 1966 - they spent 59 years together. They enjoyed most of their holidays in Benidorm, where they made many friends.
Bryon spent his working life as a bricklayer at Stanton and Staveley in Hollingwood. He then went on to work for Chesterfield Borough Council until his retirement.
Bryon leaves his beloved wife Jen, 2 sons - Andrew and Antony, their wives - Suzanne and Lindsay, 5 grandchildren and numerous other family members.
Bryon was a caring, loving and generous man who will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Brimington Crematorium on Tuesday 7th July at 11:30am.
A memorial service is to be held at a later date to celebrate Bryon's life. Family flowers only and any donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors - Crowder and Alderson.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 2, 2020
