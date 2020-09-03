|
|
|
Miss Carla Cope Brimington Miss Carla Cope of Brimington has passed away at home, aged 41 years.
Born in BAOR, BMH Munster, Germany, Carla has lived locally for 28 years.
Carla had a great love for crafts and art. She also enjoyed games.
Carla leaves behind her mum and dad, brother and sister-in-law.
Funeral service will be held on
8th September 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Services, Market Street, Staveley,
Tel. (01246) 472535
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020