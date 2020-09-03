Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
12:30
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Carla Cope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla Cope

Notice Condolences

Carla Cope Notice
Miss Carla Cope Brimington Miss Carla Cope of Brimington has passed away at home, aged 41 years.
Born in BAOR, BMH Munster, Germany, Carla has lived locally for 28 years.
Carla had a great love for crafts and art. She also enjoyed games.
Carla leaves behind her mum and dad, brother and sister-in-law.
Funeral service will be held on
8th September 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Services, Market Street, Staveley,
Tel. (01246) 472535
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -