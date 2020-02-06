|
|
|
Mrs Carol Bartley Clowne Lifelong Derbyshire resident
Mrs Carol Bartley nee Tuckwood of Clowne has passed away at home, aged 62.
Carol was a housewife and mother, a mill lady for three years, retired due to ill health.
She was interested in football, 60's and 70's music, cars, walks, animals and family.
Carol leaves her husband Mr Michael Bartley, sons John and David, six grandchildren.
The funeral will take place on February 20, 2020 at St John The Baptist Church at 13.30 followed by burial at Clowne and Barlborough Cemetery
Funeral Directors : Porters Funeral Service, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne, Chesterfield. (01246 570862).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020