Mrs Carol Ann Grattage Chesterfield Mrs Carol Ann Grattage of Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 65 years. She has been a local resident for 45 years
and spent her early years in Eckington.
Carol worked as a Midday Supervisor for 29 years at Brampton School until retirement in 2017.
Carols hobbies included knitting, gardening, baking and she enjoyed going on holiday.
Carol leaves behind husband Derek, son Darren, daughter Linda, daughter-in-law Val and five grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on Thursday
2nd July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.10pm. Donations in Carol's memory to NGS Macmillan Unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Funeral Directors: B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road,
Tel 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020