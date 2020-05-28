|
Mrs Carol Ann Smith Killamarsh Mrs Carol Ann Smith of Killamarsh has passed away in her home on 11th May 2020,
aged 75.
Carol was a lifelong resident of Killamarsh and was well known in the village by many.
Carol loved bingo, holidays at Mablethorpe in her caravan with her best friend Hazel and to spend time with her family and friends.
Carol was predeceased by her husband Michael Smith.
She leaves sons Jason, Stephan and James, daughter Jayne, grandchildren Kelly, Lewis, Adam, Ellie, Ruby, Darcy, Billy, Erin, Beth and Alex, great-grandchildren Alexyha, Evie, Alfie, Eli, Imogen and Delilah, daughters-in-law Linda, Sally and Julia, and son-in-law Owen. She was also a loving sister, sister-in-law, auntie and niece.
The funeral service will take place at Brimington Crematorium on Friday 5th June at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Help for Heroes and Sheffield Children's Hospital.
Funeral Directors: W M Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, Sheffield (0114 272 3928).
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020