STOCKS Carol May Aged 75 years, of Eckington.
Passed away peacefully at Royal Hospital, Calow.
Beloved mum to Paula, Wayne, Julie and Vicky. A treasured grandma and great grandma.
Reunited with her much missed husband Mick.
Funeral Service to be held at Brimmington Crematorium on Monday January 6th 2020, at 10.50am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for PDSA Sheffield or Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which a box will be provided at the service.
C/O W N Allcock Funeral Service, 7 Station Road, Eckington, Sheffield, S21 4FW Tel 01246 433328
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 26, 2019