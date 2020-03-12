|
|
|
Mrs Carol Tailby Inkersall Lifelong Derbyshire resident
Mrs Carol Tailby has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 70.
Born at Kedleston Hall, Derby.
Carol was a housewife who loved all animals, wordsearch puzzles and watching tv soaps.
Carol leaves her husband Mr Alan James Tailby, four daughters, one son, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday March 20, 2020 at 9.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium. Donations to Air Ambulance.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield.
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020