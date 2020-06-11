|
|
|
Mrs Carol Woodward
Walton Mrs Carol Woodward (née Close) has sadly passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 73.
Carol was born in Bolsover and was a resident of Walton since her marriage in 1968.
She started her career at Barclay's Bank during the 1960's before becoming a devoted mother, after that she was heavily involved in charity work.
Carol had many hobbies and interests, she was an active member of St Johns Church for over 40 years, helping run the Sunday Club, Little Fishes and Toddler Club. She was also very involved in operation Christmas Child Shoe Box Appeal and ran the warehouse from 1997
until 2000. Also, the Smiles Foundation where she
was one of the first Ambassadors, helping severely underprivileged children and adults in Romania, here she visited many times.
Carol was predeceased by
her husband James 'Stephen' Woodward and leaves behind her loving children Joanne, Jonathan, Richard and son-in-law Simon, also her much loved grandaughter Zoe.
Funeral service to be held on
the 17th June at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield for close family members only, to
be followed by a service of celebration and remembrance at St Johns Church on a date yet to be arranged. No flowers please, any donations to be split between the Ashgate Hospice and the Smiles Foundation and Tear Fund.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield,S44 6HF Tel: (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020