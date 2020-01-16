|
Reverend Carolyn Baker Chesterfield Reverend Carolyn Baker, of Chesterfield, has passed away peacefully at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 60.
Born in Norfolk, she lived in Loughborough after studying there, gaining a BA degree in English. She moved to the Chesterfield area about 30 years ago and had lived in Wingerworth before residing close to Chesterfield town centre.
Carolyn leaves sons Aidan and Kiran and their father Aaron, her father Brian and a brother, David.
She worked for Royal Mail for 35 years, her duties including data protection and employment tribunals. Carolyn, who obtained a higher diploma in theology, was ordained as a Reverend in Chesterfield. She was a curate in Dronfield with Holmesfield team ministry, with special responsibility for St Mary's, Unstone. A governor at Unstone school, she introduced monthly services at Callywhite Care Home.
Carolyn loved spending time with her sons most of all. She used to enjoy travel, walking and the countryside, and the company of pet dog Ebony.
A funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium, followed by a public Service of Remembrance, St John's Church, Dronfield, at 1.15pm, on Monday January 20,2020.
Funeral Directors: Chatsworth Funeral Services, 488 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 238383).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020