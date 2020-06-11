Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilkinson Bros Ltd
10 Church Hill
Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 5HN
01773 811371
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Reddington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Reddington

Notice Condolences

Carrie Reddington Notice
Miss Carrie Reddington Codnor Lifelong local resident Miss Carrie Louise Reddington has passed away at Yarningdale Home, Codnor, Ripley, after living there for four years, aged 39.
She was born in Pinxton and has fought for many years with Huntingtons Chorea while trying to be a mum. Carrie fought to her very last second of her life after Huntingtons took away her ability to eat and drink. Dad, Gene, spent time staying by her bedside till the end and will always love his little girl.
She enjoyed music, food, wine with television soaps, being a mum and trying to find true love.
Carrie is survived by her father Gene Reddington, her daughter Bethany Reddington (20) and grandson Jayden Reddington
(6 months).
The funeral service take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 8th June 2020.
Funeral Directors: Paul Fenwick, Wilkinson Bros Ltd., 10 Church Hill, Old Blackwell, Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 5HN
Tel: 01773 811371
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -