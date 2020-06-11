|
Miss Carrie Reddington Codnor Lifelong local resident Miss Carrie Louise Reddington has passed away at Yarningdale Home, Codnor, Ripley, after living there for four years, aged 39.
She was born in Pinxton and has fought for many years with Huntingtons Chorea while trying to be a mum. Carrie fought to her very last second of her life after Huntingtons took away her ability to eat and drink. Dad, Gene, spent time staying by her bedside till the end and will always love his little girl.
She enjoyed music, food, wine with television soaps, being a mum and trying to find true love.
Carrie is survived by her father Gene Reddington, her daughter Bethany Reddington (20) and grandson Jayden Reddington
(6 months).
The funeral service take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 8th June 2020.
Funeral Directors: Paul Fenwick, Wilkinson Bros Ltd., 10 Church Hill, Old Blackwell, Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 5HN
Tel: 01773 811371
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020