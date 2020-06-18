|
|
|
Catherine Nelis Chesterfield Catherine Nelis, aged 59, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice after a lengthy illness.
She is survived by her sons Christopher and Darren, and her grandchildren Sebastian and Sienna. She is also survived by her father John, three sisters, four brothers and a large extended family. She was predeceased by her mother Lily and her sister Lisa.
Originally from Derry in Northern Ireland, Catherine had lived in Chesterfield since 1977 and had worked at the Accountant General Division of the Post Office.
Catherine was a keen follower of various sports. She was a parishioner at the Catholic Church of the Annunciation but the pandemic restrictions preclude a Requiem Mass at this time.
The funeral service will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday 25th June at 10.30am where the above restrictions will be observed.
Funeral Directors:
B Hattersley & Sons
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020