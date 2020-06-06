|
Cathryn Bannister Chesterfield Cathryn Bannister (née Smith) of Hasland, Chesterfield, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home, aged 74.
She was born in Swinton, Mexborough, South Yorkshire. Cathryn has been a resident locally for 72 years, she moved to Unstone Green, aged 2, and lived the majority of her adult life in Hasland.
Cathryn was educated at Henry Fanshawe School in Dronfield, employed at Post Office AGD until 1977, returned to work in the mid 1980s as a Nursery Nurse until retirement on 7th February 2008.
Her interests included travel, reading, embroidery, knitting, crafting, watching live music, she was a member of Hasland Ladies' Circle, Embroiderers' Guild, attended embroidery classes, a U3A Blues, Country and Folk Music Group, and a U3A Social History Group. A fan of spectating tennis, Formula One and cycling. A very active member of the community who always showed a keen interest in learning about, and supporting, other people's passions.
She is predeceased by her husband Christopher Bannister (2009). She is survived by her son Jim, daughter Lindsey, brother Michael and many other close family members.
Cathryn's funeral will take place on Tuesday 9th June, 3pm at Brimington Crematorium.
Service is family only and will be webcast / recorded.
In lieu of attendance and floral tributes please make donations in Cathryn's name to Ashgate Hospice, where Cathryn's late husband, Chris, was cared for. There will be a celebration of Cathryn's life when circumstances allow.
Funeral Director: Drew Lilleker, Harold Lilleker and Sons Ltd. 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield S41 0AQ
01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020