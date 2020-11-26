|
|
|
Mr Cedric Weaver
Mr Cedric "Harry" Weaver, has passed away at home, on November 11, 2020, aged 83.
Harry was a loving Husband and Father. He leaves behind his beloved wife June, two sons Mark and partner Lucy, Nick and wife Samantha, grandchildren Sam, Luke, Sophie, Chloe and Brad, also his dear brother Ray and family.
He spent most of his working life as a Production Manager at Sisson Steel, Calver.
Harry enjoyed lovely walks in the countryside with his family, he was also a keen Rugby league and Cricket fan.
He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
A private funeral will take place on November 30, 2020, Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Perriwood Lane, Beauchief, Sheffield, S8 0HP.
Donations in memory of Harry to St Luke's Hospice.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020