Mr Charles Edwards Wingerworth Mr Charles (Charlie) Edwards has passed away at Langdale Lodge age 86.
Born in Manchester, Charlie moved to Chesterfield over 55 years ago. Proud of his home
town, he is known by many as 'Manchester Charlie'.
His job as a time served painter and decorator took him around the country.
He was a very private man but he loved talking to people, friends or strangers.
Charlie had a love of travelling and enjoyed many overseas holidays with his partner Anne,his favourite was the Seychelles but he also loved America, particularly Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs and Las Vegas. Charlie loved music and he was a talented singer and a natural entertainer. As a young man he was known as 'the man with the golden voice'. He kept himself fit and was still working out at the gym twice a week in to his 80s. Charlie enjoyed sport, particularly horse racing and football, both as a supporter (Manchester City) and a player. For a number of years he managed the Devonshire Arm's football team in Hasland. In his retirement he spent his time travelling around Chesterfield and Sheffield. He just loved being out and about and he would walk for miles. When he wasn't able to walk he'd travel by bus. He was a passionate member of The Annunciation Church.
Charlie will be very sadly missed by his partner Anne, daughter Sherridan, son-in law
Lawrence, grandchildren Joseph and Elizabeth, nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions a private requiem mass will take place on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at The Annunciation Church. This will be followed by a graveside committal service at Hasland Cemetery at 11.30. Anyone wishing to attend will need to observe current distancing rules.
Funeral directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020