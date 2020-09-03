Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Newbold
276 Newbold Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 7AJ
01246 211 041
Notice Condolences

Charles Folger Notice
Mr Charles William Folger Newbold Mr Charles William Folger of Newbold has passed away at home, aged 67 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Charles has been a lifelong local resident,
Charles enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, motorbikes and going on holiday.
Charles leaves behind his wife Andrea Folger, four sons and one daughter and sixteen grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at Brimington Crematorium at 9.50am on 8th September 2020.
Funeral Director: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, S41 7AJ
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020
