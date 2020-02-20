Home

Mr Charles Gubby Duckmanton Mr Charles Arthur Gubby, of Duckmanton, has passed away at home, aged 72.
Born at Chesterfield and a resident of Duckmanton for 43 years, Charles retired from Bryan Donkin Engineering Ltd, he worked as a gas fitter for 55 years from the age of 15-70 years old.
He was a keen gardener, enjoyed spending time at his caravan at Chapel St Leonards and playing bingo there.
Charles leaves his wife Joan, daughter Sharon, son Martin, daughter-in-law Adele, grandchildren Bradley and Jasmine, his sister Anne.
The funeral service takes place on Friday February 21, 2020, Duckmanton Methodist Chapel, at 10am, followed by burial at Staveley Cemetery. All welcome for refreshments afterwards at Arkwright Miners Welfare.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 20, 2020
