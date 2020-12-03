|
Mr Charles Holland Calow Mr Charles Alfred Thomas Holland, of Calow, Chesterfield, has passed away at Ashcroft Care Home, Chesterfield, aged 93.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Charles was a haulage contractor (C. & J. Holland Transport), retiring at the age of 80.
His interests included Moto Cross racing, Formula One, all types of sport, gardening and socialising.
Charles was predeceased by his wife Joan Harriet Holland and son David. He leaves sons Paul and Andrew, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on December 18, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 2.30pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020