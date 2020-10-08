|
|
|
Mr Charles Nicolson Hollingwood Mr Charles Nicolson of Hollingwood has passed away peacefully at home, aged 73 years.
Born in Govan, Glasgow before moving to the local area where he spent the last 60 years.
Charles worked at Staveley Works for 44 years as a core maker before retirement.
He cherished spending time with his family and enjoyed watching Only Fools & Horses and Laurel & Hardy.
He loved drawing planes, tanks & ships for his grandchildren when they were little.
Charles leaves behind his wife Shirley, daughters Lorraine and Hayley, son Philip and sons-in-law Andy and Perry. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, on Friday 16th October at 9.50am.
Donations will be gratefully received for Helen's Trust and Ashgate Hospice Care.
Funeral directors: Freeman Daynes Funeral Services,
1 Church Street, Brimington, Chesterfield, S43 1JG, tel: 01246 278910.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020