W Eyre & Sons Bolsover
69 High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
(012) 468-2245 5
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
15:00
St Michael's Church
Brimington
View Map
Resources
Charles Smith

Charles Smith Notice
Mr Charles Smith Chesterfield Mr Charles Graham Smith (Graham) of Chesterfield, has sadly passed away aged 82 on 31st January 2020.
Graham was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield and a retired electrician.
He leaves a heartbroken family of wife Valerie, daughter Beverley, grandchildren Lauren, Matthew and Natalie as well as great-grandson Connor.
Funeral takes place on Monday February 17, 2020 at 3.00pm at St Michael's Church, Brimington followed by cremation at Brimington Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations to the British Heart Foundation.
Funeral Directors: W. Eyre & Sons, 69 High Street, Bolsover, (01246 822451).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020
