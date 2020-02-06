|
|
|
Mr Charles Tingay Staveley Lifelong Chesterfield resident,
Mr Charles Tingay has passed away at home on January 25, 2020, aged 98.
Charles worked as a Cabinet Maker Works Manager at Eyre's, Chesterfield until his retirement. He served five years in The Sherwood Foresters Regiment, based in India during World War Two.
First and foremost Charles was a family man, also a carer for his late wife. His hobbies included walking and restoring antiques.
Charles was predeceased by his wife Elsie. He leaves daughters Ivy and Pauline, sons-in-law Mick and Denis, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren,
three great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 10 at 13.30 at Chesterfield Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare,
2 Market Street, Staveley. Chesterfield. (01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020