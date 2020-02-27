|
Mrs Charlotte Milner Clowne Mrs Charlotte Milner (nee Grainger) has died at Ashgate Hospice, Chesterfield, aged 94 years.
Born in Clowne, Charlotte entered service aged 14 and went on to hold many jobs in and around the village until retiring in her 50's. She married Robert Milner, a mining engineer, in 1947 who pre-deceased her.
Charlotte enjoyed many activities, especially gardening and drove herself around the district until recently, including to coffee mornings at church, the Salvation Army and the Methodist Chapel.
She loved needlecraft and knitting and latterly helped with the Miners' Mosaic at Clowne Parish Church.
Charlotte leaves a daughter Joan, granddaughters Helen and Anna, and great-granddaughter Françoise.
The funeral service is due to take place at St. John's the Baptist Parish Church, Clowne on Monday March 9 March 2020 at 11.30am, thereafter private burial at Clowne Council Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Ashgate Hospice, via family OR Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors.
Funeral Directors; - Turner& Wilson Whitwell Ltd. 94 Welbeck Street, Whitwell, Nr Worksop, Notts S80 4TP (01909 720543).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020