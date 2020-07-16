|
Mr Chris Thorneycroft Somersall Mr Chris Thorneycroft of Oakfield Avenue, Somersall has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 66.
Born in Chesterfield, Chris has been a lifelong local resident.
Chris worked as a Design Engineer.
Chris was a keen sportsman, enjoyed cricket, rugby and squash. He also had an interest in hiking, vintage cars, gardening and loved to travel and go on holidays.
Chris leaves behind his wife Teri Thorneycroft.
Funeral Service to be held on
Tuesday 28th July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium, following Covid 19 attendance rules.
Funeral Director: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ, 01246 277095
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020