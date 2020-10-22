Home

BATEMAN Christianna Betty Chris passed away in Calow Hospital, aged 91 years. She worked for EMEB for 25 years and was an avid fan of jigsaws, knitting, crosswords and coach holidays. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Much loved mum of Sue and the late Carol and the late Kevin. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Private cremation.
No flowers by request please, any donations in lieu, made payable to
The Poppy Appeal maybe sent to
John Heath & Sons, Sheffield.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020
