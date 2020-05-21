Home

Christine Ayres Notice
Mrs Christine Ayres Old Tupton Mrs Christine Ayres of Old Tupton passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77.
Born at Old Whittington , Christine has been a local resident all her life.
Christine was employed at Lamp Caps. Then Ernie Days Fruit Shop and as a Shop Assistant at Soap Box, Clay Cross.
Christine liked family time, playing bingo , crossword puzzles and having holidays.
Christine leaves her husband Anthony Albert Ayres, daughter Tracey Jane Perkins, son Stephen John Bradshaw, daughter-in-law Kay Bradshaw, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on May 26, 2020 at 12.00 pm.
Funeral Directors J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020
