Mrs Christine Commons Brampton Mrs Christine Ann Commons of Brampton, Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76.
Born in Malvern, Worcester, Christine has been a local resident approximately 45 years.
Chris was an Art Teacher, who trained at The Slade School of Fine Art, and taught in Derby, then Bolsover and the Chesterfield area until retirement
She was a keen mountaineer and also a member of both the Embroiderers Guild and "Inspiration 21", a long standing member and attended at St Thomas Church.
Christine is survived by her husband Brian, sister Judith, nephews and nieces.
The funeral service is due to take place at St Thomas P.C, Brampton on Thursday February 6 at 2.15pm followed by cremation.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020